The Oscars is the biggest night in the world of movies and it deserves high-class drinks to go along with it. Whether you need something to calm your nerves while you wait to see how you pan out with your ballot, or you want a little something to celebrate your favorite movie or actor winning, there’s a perfect cocktail recipe calling your name.

That brings us to the first of five recipes on this list…

Call Me by Your Name

Photo: Minibar Delivery

Ingredients:

3 cups frozen peach slices

1 cup mango nectar

Your favorite champagne, prosecco or sparkling wine

It might still be winter but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy this Minibar Delivery Frozen Peach Bellini recipe on this momentous occasion. To start, blend the peach slices and mango nectar together until they’ve reached a smooth consistency. Pour it into a champagne flute until it’s half full before topping with champagne, or one of the other options. Make it extra extravagant by garnishing with more peach slices.

Red Carpet Refresher

Photo: Pinnacle Vodka

Ingredients:

1 part Pinnacle Original Vodka

2 parts Champagne

Sugar pearls or rock candy stick for garnish

While taking in all of the fancy fashion on the Oscar red carpet, pour yourself some vodka in a champagne flute, top it with champagne and add some sugar pearls to the rim to really join in on the festivities.

Darkest Hour

Photo: Minibar Delivery

Ingredients:

2 parts ginger beer

1 part dark rum

Lime juice

If you’re not much of a champagne drinker, then this one’s for you. Mix up this Minibar Delivery-created Dark 'n' Stormy by adding the ginger beer to an ice-filled glass, pouring in the rum right after that and following it up with the lime juice before stirring the concoction.

Orchard Rosé Sangria

Photo: Angry Orchard

Ingredients:

2 bottles Angry Orchard Rosé Cider

3 oz Gin

3 oz Lemon Juice

3 oz Simple Syrup (1 part sugar to 1 part water)

9 oz Basil Watermelon Juice (Add about 2 cups diced watermelon and 5 to 6 basil leaves to a blender and blend until liquified)

Since celebrities are known for loving their rosé, take that idea and run with it. Make it more lavish for Sunday’s award show with this recipe, which can be made by combining all of the ingredients in a serving bowl before pouring into a wine glass, topping it with the Cider and garnishing with an orange slice.

The Shape of Water

Photo: Minibar Delivery

Ingredients:

1 oz gin

1 oz Cointreau

1/2 oz Creme de Violette

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Orange peel for garnish

Make this Oscar-worthy, Minibar Delivery Haze Gray & Underway cocktail by combining all of the items into a shaker filled with ice. Once chilled, pour the concoction into a glass, garnish with an orange peel and sip to your heart’s content.