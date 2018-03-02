No matter who leaves the Oscars on Sunday with an award in-hand, many will still go home with a gift bag worth over $100,000 to either celebrate or drown their sorrows with. While The Academy discontinued its official Oscar Gift Bag a few years ago, Distinctive Assets filled the void with its “Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bag,” which is given to select Oscar nominees each year.

Some of the stars who will be gifted a bag this year include Timothée Chalamet, Denzel Washington, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronin, Meryl Streep, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer.

Below are the best gifts in the Oscars 2018 gift bag:

12-Night Tanzania Adventure for Two

From International Expeditions, the celebrities will be treated to almost two weeks of vacation in Tanzania, from private meals and spa services to safari trips and hot air balloon rides.

Photo: International Expeditions

Villa Vacation at a Greece Resort

Hopefully everyone’s not too tired from all that mix of traveling and relaxing because they’ve got another adventure to go on--This time, to Greece. Celebrities will be treated to a stay at the beachfront Avaton Luxury Villas Resort in Halkidiki, Greece.

Koloa Landing Resort Escape

If Tanzania and Greece weren’t enough, stars will get to relax for six nights and seven days in a deluxe villa at the Koloa Landing Resort in Hawaii. This includes ziplining and a helicopter tour.

Photo: Koloa Landing Resort

Golden Door Spa Trip

Perhaps they’ll want to stay closer to home after all of the stress from the Oscars. That’s where this week-long spa stay at Golden Door in Southern California comes in handy.

Photo: Golden Door

Lifetime Supply of Oxygenetix

Oxygenetix is supplying stars with a lifetime collection of its Oxygenating Foundation, which has full coverage and aims to promote healing, as well as its Oxygenating Hydro-Matrix.

Limited Edition Diamond Necklace

From Luxura Diamonds, stars will receive a special, ethically-sourced, Canadian diamond necklace and pendant from the Arctic, with the gold mined and refined in Canada.

Photo: Luxura Diamonds

Year’s Supply of Dr. Jane 360 Products

Celebrities will be able to take care of their fine lines and hair loss with enough Luminosity Skin Serum and Healing Saint Hair Follicle Stimulant from Dr. Jane 360 to last them a year.

Marble Makeup Brush Set

Given by Inception of Beauty, this 10-piece marble brush kit includes all the tools to apply makeup of any kind from powder to cream to liquid in a fashionable manner.

Photo: Inception of Beauty

Tanzanite Bracelet

A Safi Kilima bracelet featuring five oval tanzanite stones with a sliding adjustable clasp will be given in the gift bag.

Photo: Safi Kilima

Year’s Supply of ALLÉL Products

To keep their skin nice and clear, ALLÉL’s gifting a 12-month stock of their DNA-based skincare products.