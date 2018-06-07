It is Gemini’s time to shine. The zodiac sign is for those born between May 20 and June 20. You probably recognize some of these celebrity Geminis, and their zodiac sign also reveals a few details about their personalities.

Geminis are curious and smart, according to Horoscope.com. Natalie Portman, born June 9, 1981, is a celebrity Gemini, and she definitely represents that. The actress had a successful career as a teen, but she hit the pause button on movie-making to go to college. The “Jackie” actress graduated from Harvard in 2003 with a degree in psychology and returned to the big screen shortly afterward.

Kindness is another major Gemini trait. Angelina Jolie, born June 4, 1975, is a celebrity Gemini who definitely embodies that. The “Maleficent” actress is known for her charitable work, largely with children overseas. She’s a UN Goodwill Ambassador, where she works with refugees in Syria, Jordan, Thailand and Iraq. She has advocated against sexual violence. Also, she has several of her own charitable organizations, including the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, an organization devoted to helping Cambodia, the country where her eldest son was born.

Geminis are also great communicators. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, born June 17, 1987, is a particularly effective communicator. His lyrical prowess landed him a Pulitzer Prize earlier for “DAMN.,” which also won best rap album at the Grammys. In his acceptance speech, Lamar noted that he’d always had this creativity inside of him. “My musicality has been driving me since I was four years old. It’s just pieces of me, man, and how I execute it is the ultimate challenge,” he said (via Rolling Stone).

It isn’t surprising that so many artists are Geminis. They’re quite creative. Even Kanye West, born June 8, 1977, noticed that many of his idols share his astrological sign. “Well, I’d be biased to think that the community of Geminis is the most consistently in tune with what their spirit is telling them to do or why they have breath in their lungs,” he told Interview magazine in 2014. “But I do think that creative Geminis—Tupac, Biggie, Prince, Miles Davis, all being Geminis—have, throughout history, been really in tune with those things.”

In addition to being kind, curious and communicative, Geminis are extremely loyal. They’re likely to have long-term relationships and very loyal partners. Click through the slideshow to see more Gemini celebrities.