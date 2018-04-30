Actress Pamela Gidley who starred in "Fire Walk With Me," the prequel to the drama series "Twin Peaks", died earlier this month at the age of 52, according to Associated Press.

Her death was announced Sunday in an obituary. The obituary stated that the actress "died peacefully in her home, on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Seabrook." No details regarding the cause of death were released, CBS News reported.

Here are some lesser known facts about Gidley:

Gidley Was A Massachusetts Girl

Although she lived the greater part of her life in Los Angeles, she was not a native of the place. She was born in June 11, 1965 in Methuen, Massachusetts. She graduated from Presentation of Mary Academy High School in Massachusetts in 1983 and moved to New York to study at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York before later moving to Los Angeles. She has four brothers, IMDB reported.

“Most Beautiful Girl”

She was named “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” in 1985 by the Wilhelmina Modeling Agency — a votes-based beauty pageant produced by Dick Clark Company, Inc., with Lee Productions, Inc. on NBC. The contest was shot in Sydney, Australia.

Photo: Getty Images/ Patrick Riviere

However, it wasn’t her first beauty pageant. After winning "New England's Little Miss Lovely" at the age of four, she began modeling for Jordan Marsh at the age of six. By the time she became 15, she was already gracing the covers of many magazines including the famous Seventeen Magazine.

She Almost Missed Out On Her Claim-To-Fame Role

Gidley was always open to acting both on television and the silver screen — which meant that she was often on a busy schedule. As it happened, she was already shooting for another movie when “Twin Peaks” director David Lynch approached her for the role that she is known for even today.

Lynch wanted Gidley in his movie so badly that he was ready to go above and beyond to make it happen.

“He offered me that role, and…there was a conflict of interest,” Gidley said during a 2016 interview, Page Six reported. “David wanted me so much for the character that he guaranteed the other film that he would pay all flights and all insurance [should anything happen to her while traveling].”

Gidley added: “I was literally going from the Bahamas to Seattle, from Seattle to the Bahamas, almost every other 10 days…That to me was like, ‘Wow, you want me that bad?’ Holy Christ. I can’t imagine anyone wanted me that bad.”

First Actress To Be Introduced Ahead Of TV Show Release

Gidley also became the first actress to be introduced to the audience before a TV show premiered. Her character Brigitte on the TV show “The Pretender” (1996) made history after it was introduced on the Internet via the show’s official website before any of its episodes were aired.

Appeared On “MacGyver,” “CSI” And “The Closer”

Apart from working in movies such as "Thrashin'" and "Cherry 2000,” she also appeared on a few episodes of TV shows like "MacGyver," ''Angel Stree,” ''Tour of Duty," ''CSI" and "The Closer."