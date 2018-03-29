One of the teen survivors from last month’s Florida High School shooting, Lauren Hogg, accused Fox News host Laura Ingraham of cyberbullying Wednesday.

Ingraham of Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” allegedly mocked Lauren’s brother, David Hogg — also survived the school shooting — saying that David is just whining after he got rejected by four colleges that he applied to.

Ever since the school shooting, David became a vocal advocate for gun control and reports state that he was attacked by Ingraham on Twitter for the same.

In response to Ingraham’s tweet, Lauren came to David's defense and said her brother has more character than she does. She also asked the Fox News host to “grow up."

David also came forward with his own reply to Ingraham’s tweet and asked Twitter users to boycott her show.

Lauren later tweeted to first lady Melania Trump asking her to respond to her brother getting bullied by the TV host.

Interestingly this is not the first time Lauren has asked the first lady to comment on the issue of cyberbullying. In the past, she made a similar comment when Donald Trump Jr. liked two tweets promoting right-wing conspiracy theories about her brother.

At the time, Hogg had tweeted saying, “You say that your mission as the first lady is to stop cyberbullying. Don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your stepson @DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which ... put a target on my back?”

Photo: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla

Lauren lost four of her friends during the mass shooting in February and her family has been continuously receiving threats since then, Huffington Post reported.

Apart from the siblings, the conservative commentator’s taunt did not sit well with several users on Twitter including media members who accused Ingraham of lacking empathy.

Andrew Kirell, a senior editor for the Daily Beast, said, “imagine being an adult who hates a teenager so much you pants him online for getting rejected by colleges.”

Oliver Darcy, a senior media reporter for CNN, tweeted, “I get they disagree with his politics, but truly do not understand adults with large national platforms attempting to embarrass a teenager for not getting into a few colleges.”

Among those people who responded to Ingraham’s tweet, one was TMZ reporter Harvey Levin whose article she referred to in her tweet.

He wrote, “David was not whining. I called him about the story. He was not feeling sorry for himself in the slightest. It was my idea that colleges should consider applicants who are so committed. Did you watch the video???"

The discussion surrounding gun control gained momentum when the United States was rocked by a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, which left 17 dead.

To further the cause, activist groups Women's March Sacramento Youth Program and Women's March Youth EMPOWER organized a National School Walk-Out to protest "Congress' inaction" against gun violence on March 14.