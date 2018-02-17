An Amsterdam-bound flight was diverted to make an emergency landing due to a passenger's continuous farting and the heated exchange that broke out because of the flatulent incident.

Two male Dutch-Moroccan passengers that boarded a Transavia Airlines flight, which was traveling from Dubai to Amsterdam, complained of an older man seated nearby and his incessant flatulence, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf. Despite repeated requests to halt the man from breaking wind, he continued to do so nonetheless. This resulted in a fight breaking out, which caused one of the male passengers to allegedly threaten a flight attendant.

Upon diverting to Vienna International Airport in Austria, officers boarded with police dogs to remove the two unruly men from the aircraft, Mirror UK reported. However, a pair of Dutch-Moroccan sisters seated in the same row as the problematic men were also escorted from the flight.

"It was crazy that we were included, we had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn't do anything," Nora Lachhab, a Dutch-Moroccan passenger, told De Telegraaf. "They did not do anything to justify the bizarre behavior of the Transavia crew."

Lachhab suspects that she and her sister were pulled from the flight alongside the troublesome men due to their Morrocan heritage, saying: "Do they sometimes think that all Moroccans cause problems? That's why we do not let it sit. All I will say is that the crew were really provocative and stirred things up."

Transavia Airlines claimed to stand by its cabin crew and pilots handling of the incident.

"We stand behind our crew, who has been trained to prevent misconduct," a Transavia Airlines spokesperson told AOL. "There are clear guidelines for this. The limits have been exceeded here. We filed a declaration in the Netherlands. It is possible that the costs of the unscheduled landing will also be recovered from them and that they will be blacklisted."

"We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to this kind of amok makers," the spokesperson added.

Lachhab and her sister claim to be seeking legal action.

Photo: Getty Images