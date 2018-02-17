The Delta Air Lines passenger, Susan Peirez, who screamed and complained about sitting beside a mother and her crying baby on Feb. 6, was suspended from her job at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, where she reportedly worked as a program director.

“State employees are and must be held to the highest standard both professionally and personally,” said Ronni Reich, a director of public information for the New York State Council of the Arts, Fox News reported.

“We were notified of this situation and have commenced an investigation. This employee has been removed from the office and placed on leave until further notice and until the inquiry is resolved,” added Reich.

Just before the Endeavor Air flight was about to take off from the John F. Kennedy International Airport, Peirez called a flight attendant and started complaining about being seated next to a 19-year-old mother, Marissa Rundell, and her eight-month-old son, Mason.

Peirez even went as far as threatening to get the attendant fired using her position at the Governor's office. Eventually, a gate agent was called to escort Peirez woman off the flight.

"This lady thought she was going to be rude to me and Mason now she has no way home today," Rundell wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to the lovely Delta flight attendant for not letting this woman bully us. Karma is a b----."

Video of Peirez screaming at the mother and the attendant went viral on Facebook:

In the short clip, Peirez is seen telling the attendant: "Can I sit somewhere else? I'm not sitting near a crying baby.” Rundell responded, saying: "He's not going to cry the whole time."

As soon as Peirez realized that she will be booted off the flight, she started apologizing profusely.

"I apologize, I apologize... I have to be on this flight," she started pleading. "I'm not screaming — I'm being quiet now. Please. Okay? Hey, I'm sorry. I was really stressed out."

The flight attendant refused to accept her apology. “No. You were screaming at a woman and her baby,” the flight attendant replied.

Later on, Delta issued a statement explaining why the woman was asked to leave the flight.

"We ask that customers embrace civility and respect one another when flying Delta," a Delta spokesperson said. "This customer's behavior toward a fellow customer on a flight from New York to Syracuse was not in keeping with those standards."

"We appreciate our Endeavor Air flight attendant's commitment to Delta's core values and apologize to the other customers on board Flight 4017 who experienced the disturbance," the spokesperson added.

According to Democrat and Chronicle, Peirez’s name and image was removed from the Council on the Arts’ website. It is not immediately clear whether Peirez received severance pay.

Photo: Getty Images/ George Frey