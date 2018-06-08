Deputies at a jail in Georgia claimed to have found several objects inside a female inmate’s body when they searched the woman before admitting her into the facility on Thursday.

Officials who performed a routine check on the inmate, who transferred from a Penitentiary in Swainsboro, Georgia, reported they found writing utensils including pens and pencils hidden in the woman’s "birth canal," according to a Facebook post shared by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

"This morning a female inmate came to us from Emmanuel County State Pen. Per policy we searched her and pulled this out of her, uhhhh birth canal," the post said.

The post shows what appeared to be a bag full of pens and pencils. Officers at the facility also discovered numerous woman’s products inside the inmate’s body.

"In addition to what you can see here there were 7 pair of tweezers and numerous bobbie pins. You can not make this up."

The post had garnered over 5,400 likes and over 2,500 comments as of Friday. Many commented on the discovery writing that the woman was lucky she didn’t harm herself.

The deputy’s office explained that the inmate could have possibly used the contraband to escape from her shackles. "Bobbie pins and tweezers can be improvised into tools to open handcuffs," the post explained. "Pens and pencils and markers??? Cause she could I guess."

The sheriff’s office also replied to one comment that came from someone who claimed they had worked inside of an inmate facility before and never heard of prisoners smuggling pens. "I’ve worked around jails and prisons. I’ve never heard of a black market for pencils," the user wrote.

"They are used for tattoos as well...mix the lead with spit or water, and you can knock out a prison tat," the sheriff’s office replied.

It is unclear if the inmate received punishment for trying to sneak the contraband inside the facility.

Photo: Anthony Wallace/Getty Images