Several fire agencies responded to the wildfire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Pleasant Valley campgrounds in Inyo County, California, and reportedly spread to around 100 acres.

In a news release, the California fire department said, “Fire near Pleasant Valley Campground, we’re hearing it’s approximately 100 acres. Evacuated areas: Pleasant Valley Pit Campground and Pleasant Valley Campground. It is important for the public to stay away from the fire – including areas near Brockman Lane, Dixon Lane, and surrounding DWP roads. First Responders need complete access to fire areas. At this point we are not aware of any threatened homes. We will keep you posted!"

The evacuation orders in the region are still in effect.

California Fire Department reported significant winds were hindering the efforts of the firefighters trying to contain the blaze. Since it is a developing situation, the fire department said they weren’t aware of any damage to the homes in the county, but added the public would be kept appraised of the situation.

Mandatory evacuation orders were released to the areas of Rudolph Ranch, Highlands, Glenwood, Rite Aid Complex, Bear Creek, Meadow Creek, Dixon Lane — all housing areas between North Sierra Highway/ Dixon Lane/ Brockman, Five Bridges, Fish Slough, and Laws. They were evacuated to the Fair Grounds in Bishop.

As of 8.15 p.m. Sunday, Laws Poleta Road was closed from Laws to East Line Street. Highway 395 and 6 were closed at Brockman and Rudolph, respectively.

A total of 90 personnel, including 25 fire crews, were dispatched to contain the fire. The agencies reportedly assisting with the containment were CAL FIRE San Bernardino/Inyo/Mono Unit, Independence Fire District, U.S. Forest Service – Inyo National Forest, Bishop Fire Department, CHP Bishop, Caltrans District 9, Lone Pine Fire, Mono County Sheriff’s Office, and Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire officials estimated frequent wildfires had become a common occurrence in California. Last year, wildfires wreaked havoc in California, destroying 1,500 homes and businesses. It was reportedly one of the deadliest fires to tear through the state in its history.

The wildfire that plundered through the Ventura County and Santa Barbara County in Southern California claimed the life of one firefighter and destroyed 281,260 acres of land. More than 1,000 firefighters from Orlando, Utah and Oregon Idaho were deployed to battle the largest wildfire. The fires caused severe damage and burned for weeks in California. At least 150,000 people were evacuated during this period.

Since wildfire wiped out the vegetation in the area, there was an elevated risk of mudslides threatening the charred counties of Ventura and Santa Barbara in January, where the Thomas fire scorched the land in December 2017. This did occur Jan. 17, when mudslides swept through southern California, and left 16 people dead and many injured.