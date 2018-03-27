The hype surrounding “Pokémon Go” may have died down significantly since it first arrived back in 2016, but that’s not stopping developer Niantic from adding new elements to the AR mobile game. Niantic has announced that it is adding quests called Research, which is also designed to help players catch the mythical Pokémon Mew.

“There are two different types of research you can contribute to: Field Research and Special Research,” Niantic said in a blog post. “Gather Field Research tasks by spinning nearby PokéStops, which will give you objectives that include discovering and catching certain Pokémon or engaging with battles, among other things. Special Research may be requested by Professor Willow himself, and will take you on a journey to make important discoveries!”

Both types of Researches will help users get rewards, which include items and encounters with special Pokémon. Niantic says that trainers can complete as many Research tasks as they want everyday and tasks will have varying levels of difficulty. If a Research task is more difficult, users may be granted better rewards.

Photo: Niantic

When a player completes at least one Field Research task, the player will be given a Stamp. A player can only earn one Stamp a day and collecting seven in a week will grant players a Research Breakthrough. When a Research Breakthrough is accomplished, the player will get better rewards. Although Niantic was vague in its post, it seems as though collecting seven stamps and achieving a Research Breakthrough is one solid way of capturing Mew in “Pokémon Go,” as pointed out by Kotaku.

“Research tasks will provide interesting challenges that will help you get better at discovering, battling, and catching Pokémon! We're excited to see your contributions to the exciting field of Pokémon research, and we can’t wait to hear about the adventures you have along the way! Let’s get moving,” Niantic said.

So when will Research tasks arrive in “Pokémon Go”? The official Pokémon Twitter account has confirmed that Research tasks will go live starting on Friday, March 30.

Overall, the new features appear to be another way to keep people playing “Pokémon Go.” Research tasks also appear to be more accessible for users who may not have the time to participate in EX Raid Battles, which is the only way to battle and potentially capture Mewtwo. Research tasks also add a layer of storytelling, which has always been part of other Pokémon games.

Photo: REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz