“Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu” and “Let’s Go Eevee” are probably the most highly anticipated new games for the Nintendo Switch. However, it looks like gamers will have to subscribe to the Switch Online service in order to take part in online battles in the upcoming games.

“‘Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!’ and ‘Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!’ will have online play functionality. Battling and trading with other players over the internet or locally will be available in these games,” a Pokémon Company spokesperson recently told Eurogamer.

“However, the feature set will be somewhat simplified in comparison to previous games in that there is no GTS, Wonder Trade, or Battle Spot (Rating Battle, Free Battle, and Online Competition, etc.) for example. Further details will be revealed at a later date. An active membership for the Nintendo Switch Online service, which is scheduled to begin in September of this year, will be required to access these features”

It’s being speculated that the reason why the game won’t feature global trading is because “Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu!” and “Let’s Go Eeevee!” might only have the first-generation Pokémon. This means that players will only be able to collect a total of 151 Pokémon. It makes sense that the game would limit the trading feature due to the small number of Pokémon, but it’s a little surprising that battling would be limited as well.

A subscription for the Nintendo Online Service will cost $3.99 a month and $19.99 for 12 months. There’s also a family membership plan for $34.99 a year and it will allow up to eight Nintendo Account holders to share the single subscription. The paid Nintendo Switch Online Service is scheduled to launch this September, but Nintendo hasn’t given an exact date yet.

“Let’s Go Pikachu!” and “Let’s Go Eevee!” are scheduled to be released for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16. The games are directly inspired by “Pokémon Yellow” and will take place in the classic Kanto region, as pointed out by GameSpot. The upcoming games will also feature “Pokémon Go” integration, allowing players to transfer monsters they’ve captured from the mobile game to the Nintendo Switch game.

Nintendo will be in attendance during E3 2018 and fans will be able to try out “Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu!” and “Let’s Go Eeevee!” at the event from June 12–14 at the company’s booth. The Nintendo Switch version of “Super Smash Bros.” will also be playable during the event, but fans will be required to book a reservation.

Photo: Nintendo