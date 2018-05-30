Nintendo has announced “Pokémon Quest,” a free-to-play Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch that’s available to download and play now. “Pokémon Quest” will also be released for iOS and Android devices sometime in late June.

“Pokémon Quest” is an RPG game that features blocky graphics reminiscent of “Crossy Road” and “Shooty Skies.” Developed by Game Freak, the game takes players to Tumblecube Island where they can explore and battle other Pokémon to collect items. Players of “Pokémon Quest” will be able to befriend many Pokémon and create a team of three creatures to explore and battle all throughout Tumblecube Island.

Players of “Pokémon Quest” will also collect Power Stones to personalize their Pokémon. Customizing Pokémon will grant them unique stats and should help them fight other creatures more effectively. The game also lets players customize their base camps by collecting or purchasing in-game items.

“This new Pokémon title, developed by Game Freak, lets players explore the island of Tumblecube with their team of cute, cube-shaped characters known as Pokéxel,” Game Freak director Shigeru Ohmori said. “Players will be able to personalize their Pokémon and develop a strong bond with their Pokémon friends while battling their way through the adventure. With the simple touch-screen controls, ‘Pokémon Quest’ is a game that Pokémon fans of all ages can pick up and play.”

The game can be controlled entirely using the Nintendo Switch touchscreen. For players who want to play the game on their TVs, regular controls are also available on the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers.

Since “Pokémon Quest” is a free-to-play game, it will offer downloadable content packs that can be purchased using real money. There are currently three downloadable content packs available in the game, with prices ranging from $4.99 to $17.99, according to Polygon.

The $4.99 Expedition Pack includes a Cooking Pot, a Poké Ball Model and a Perfect Pair Statue. The Cooking Pot increases the number of dishes the player can cook at the same time, while the Poké Ball Model increases the number of PM Tickets received by 20. The Perfect Pair Statue increases the maximum battery charges by one. The Expedition Pack also gives players +100 PM Tickets and a couple of Lv. 1 Nidoran with each having a special move as one-time bonuses.

The $9.99 Great Expedition pack includes a Cooking Pot, Great Ball Model that increases PM Tickets receives by 30, Eevee Arch that increases maximum battery charges by one and a Lapras Pool that doubles the chances of attracting several Pokémon with food.

The last downloadable pack in the $17.99 Ultra Expedition Pack includes a Cooking Pot, an Ultra Ball Model that increases the number of PM Tickets receives by 40, Pikachu Arch that increases battery charges by one, a Gengar Balloon that doubles drop rate of ingredients and a Snorlax lounger that doubles Exp. received from expeditions.

