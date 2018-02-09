The British police have been waiting for a suspect in their custody to go to the toilet for the past three weeks, in order to retrieve drug pouches they believe he swallowed.

The man, who was arrested on Jan. 17 in Harlow, Essex, in England, was charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, the Telegraph reported.

Officers of the Essex Police's Operation Raptor West suspect the man swallowed the stash of drugs in order to not let the police get their hands on the evidence, which could be used to incriminate him. And, he refuses to poop.

Hence, the police are left with no other choice but to wait for the perpetrator to go to the toilet.

“#London gang nominal arrested for failing to stop for police and possession with intent to supply class A drugs, male doesn’t think we have the power to keep him until he removes said items from his bottom, #thinkagain #opraptor,” the department tweeted back in January when they had arrested the man.

The department has been posting regular updates about the case on their Twitter page and Thursday marked the 22nd day of their “#PooWatch.”

According to the police, it is just a matter of time before they recover the evidence as the man “doesn't seem to understand that eventually he will need/have to go.”

A doctor is visiting the man on a regular basis and two officers have been assigned to watch him like a hawk 24/7.

“This is his own choice and so far his health is fine,” the unit said.

Chief Superintendent Paul Wells, Essex Police's lead for Operation Raptor, said the life of gangsters was not “glamorous.”

"You'll be exploited, be the victim or perpetrator of violence, you'll spend your days wondering whether a rival dealer or police officer will find you first,” Wells said. "You'll be expected to courier and deliver drugs and that might involve you swallowing or carrying them inside you, which is particularly dangerous.”

“If you are arrested and suspected of having drugs inside you, we can and will keep you in custody until you produce them,” he added.

And that is exactly what the police plan to do in this regard.

“…he will remain with us until Friday when we are back at court where we will be requesting a further eight days should he not produce anything before that hearing,” the unit said.

The police also said they will continue to apply for retaining the man in custody till he decides to pass the drugs.

The Operation Raptor West is assigned to investigate the gangs and urban street crime unit for Harlow, Epping Forest, Brentwood and Thurrock district. The man in their custody is believed to be involved with one of the gangs in London and in possession of crack cocaine and heroin, Independent reported.

“It’s important that Essex Police continues to highlight the reality around drug and gang-related crime,” Wells said.

Photo: Getty Images/ Matt Cardy