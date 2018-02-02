Portia de Rossi made sure that her wife Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday will be memorable.

On Thursday’s episode of the “Ellen Show,” DeGeneres introduced her next guest without knowing who it will be. When de Rossi entered the studio, the host was surprised to see her there because the “Scandal” album could barely talk.

After their brief exchange, de Rossi told her wife that she decided to give her a memorable birthday gift. “This gift had to be really special and it had to represent who you are and what you really care about. Not just now, but what you’ve always cared about,” she said (via Entertainment Tonight).

The actress revealed that DeGeneres is a huge fan of the late Dian Fossey, who was an animal advocate. A video of de Rossi’s surprise featured Fossey, as well as the gorillas that she used to take good care of.

“So, for your birthday Ellen, I am bringing you and your hero, Dian, together by building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. Ellen, you will carry on Dian’s legacy by giving them a permanent home in Rwanda. Now, you will joint Dian as a protector and champion of these amazing animals, the mountain gorillas,” de Rossi said.

DeGeneres could not hold back her tears during the episode, and she also thanked de Rossi nonstop. But the surprise did not end there. De Rossi told De Generes that she has set up a foundation in her wife’s name called The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.

“So, this is the first initiative for the fund that you can take this and do whatever you want with it. You’ve done amazing work for elephants and you can just continue and support whatever you want to do,” de Rossi explained.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have been married for 10 years. The funny woman did not only receive surprises from her wife on her birthday; she was also surprised by some of her favorite guests on the show. Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama, and Justin Timberlake were just some of the guests who greeted her this week.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards