There are still several months left before “Power” Season 5 premieres, but one of the stars of the show recently shared a few spoilers to hold fans over until new episodes air.

Naturi Naughton, who plays Tasha St. Patrick on the series, teased what’s to come while attending the Women in Music event last week. The actress, who was nervous about sharing too many details, told The Shade Room, fans will be treated to a drama-filled season.

“I don’t know what I can tell you without giving too much away. Just expect a lot of drama, a lot of pain. My daughter’s dead. A lot of fighting between Tasha and Ghost (Omari Hardwick). It’s about to be like next level drama, and I think this season is our best season yet,” Naughton teased.

On “Power” Season 4, the St. Patrick family was hit by a tragedy when Raina (Donshea Hopkins) was murdered while trying to help her twin brother, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), out of his downward spiral.

Although Tariq was able to locate Raina’s killer, Ray Ray (Marcus Callender), he took it upon himself to avenge his sister’s death and murdered the dirty cop. Now, his parents must protect him and right the wrongs they brought upon themselves.

Last time viewers saw their favorite characters, Tasha was preparing to confess to Ray Ray’s murder in order to save Tariq from prison. Meanwhile, Ghost and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) teamed up with Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) to kill Dre (Rotimi), who is indirectly responsible for messing up all of their lives.

Not only was Dre behind the reason Tariq murdered Ray Ray, but he killed Julio (J.R. Ramirez) and he tried to have Kanan murdered.

Director Rob Hardy previously told VH1 that when Season 5 rolls around, he wants fans to know that Raina is definitely dead, and there will be hell to be pay.

“Only thing that I can tell you is I think that Dre’s got a lot to look out for. That much I can tell you, that much I know and that Raina is really dead. She’s not going to come back, it’s not a flashback. She’s actually really dead,” he said.

A premiere date for “Power” Season 5 has yet to be announced, but the series typically airs on Starz over the summer months.

Photo: Starz