The winning numbers drawn for Saturday's Powerball jackpot are 28, 36, 41, 51, and 58 and the Powerball number is 24. The jackpot, which was estimated $384 million, had no winners due to which the amount soared to over $440 million.

The estimated $440 million prize, with a cash value of $278 million, is the ninth largest jackpot in the game's history, Powerball website said.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is one in 292 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.6 billion split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016. The record Powerball winner for a single ticket buyer is $758 million, won by a Massachusetts woman in August.

So far there have been five Powerball winners in 2017. California resident Jeff Lindsay claimed the winning Powerball ticket June 10 and received an annuity of $447.8 million.

"We are obviously thrilled with this tremendous stroke of good luck and are still getting our arms around what it means for us," Lindsay said after winning.

"We are private people and do not want to change who we are or become public figures and ask that people appreciate and respect our privacy," Lindsay's family told Powerball. "In order to help manage what has already been a somewhat overwhelming process, we have engaged a number of financial, legal and other advisors to guide us and help us make the best decisions possible."

Powerball drawings are held twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

How to play and check Powerball:

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 and can be purchased in 44 states including the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Players need to pick five lucky numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26 on a Powerball play slip. The sale of tickets ends at least an hour before the official draw which takes place Wednesday and Sunday night. Here's a quick guide as to how you can win.