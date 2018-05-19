It will be another muddy track for a Triple Crown race, with Justify the overwhelming favorite entering Saturday's 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, broke "the Curse of Apollo" at Churchill Downs on May 5 by becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the "Run for the Roses’" as a 2-year-old. It was a sloppy track in Louisville and it will be a muddy track in Baltimore after week-long rains and more expected Saturday.

The weather calls for isolated thunderstorms on Saturday night.

While Justify is the 2-5 favorite in the eight-horse field, the colt suffered a bruised heel and there may be worries that it could be irritated after workouts in the mud.

"This race is shaping up to be Justify vs. The Field," D.J. Fields, an odds consultant for Bookmaker.eu. told International Business Times in an email.

"Gamblers tend to get caught up in the chase for the Triple Crown, and historically we tend to see the majority of the action at the Preakness fall on the winner of the Kentucky Derby. This year looks to be no different. Undefeated Justify is the favorite after impressing with a dominant performance at Churchill Downs and facing one of the smallest fields in recent years," said Field.

Field added that one of the most popular props has been "will Justify win the Preakness?" and the overwhelming majority of bettors are taking "yes."

Betting Odds As Of 11:00 a.m. ET

1. Quip, 10-1

2. Lone Sailor, 11-1

3. Sporting Chance, 20-1

4. Diamond King, 15-1

5. Good Magic, 5-1

6. Tenfold, 21-1

7. Justify, 2-5

8. Bravazo, 12-1

Prediction: Good Magic. Overlooked because of Justify's impressive run at the Derby, don't be surprised if Good Magic spoils the Triple Crown talk by coming out of the gate strong and pulling off an upset.

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images