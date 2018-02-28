Khloe Kardashian has fired back at some critics who did not like the way she was handling her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the pregnant “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Twitter to address the criticism over her touching her baby bump. Kardashian wrote that she had been waiting to get pregnant for years and wants to savor having a baby bump for as long as she can.

“People are very opinionated about my bump,” she said. “I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS.”

“I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!” the 33-year-old concluded.

This isn’t the first time that the reality star has clapped back at critics over her pregnancy. Some naysayers slammed her for working out while pregnant, so Kardashian made it clear that she had a perfectly valid reason for continuing to stay fit during her pregnancy.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” she posted on Twitter a week after she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson announced they were expecting their first child, along with a link to a fitpregnancy.com article detailing the benefits of working out while pregnant.

“MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing [things],” she added.

What do you think of Kardashian’s tweet about her pregnancy? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy