Khloe Kardashian recently said that her mom, Kris Jenner, once got mad at her for not eating eight boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts during her pregnancy.

During a recent interview with ITV’s “Lorraine” (via People) the 33-year-old reality TV star said that she tends to give into cravings every now and then. However, she believes that she needs to work out and lose whatever pound she gains from eating sweets and carbs.

But Jenner, who is so supportive of her children and their pregnancies, wanted Kardashian to consume eight boxes of donuts for the simple reason that she’s pregnant. Luckily, the “Revenge Body” star has self-control.

“Right now, I don’t have control over my body. I’ve learned to have control over it for so long, which was a fun, good control… it empowers me to have that control. Right now, I don’t have that control – you’re letting your body do what it wants. But I still work out. I want to stay active just for the health of myself and even the health of my baby. I hear the labor will be a lot easier if I continue to stay healthy, so I’m just doing what’s best for me, I hope,” she said.

Kardashian was recently criticized for posting her workout videos during her pregnancy. Some fans believe that she should not work out for the sake of her unborn child. But Kardashian stood by her decision to stay fit, and she told her critics that her workouts are based on her doctor’s recommendation.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is expected to give birth sometime next month or early April. Even if she’s only 29 weeks, she said that she’s never been this ready to become a mom.

“They always say, like, when you’re ready you’ll know… I feel so ready. I feel the timing really is perfect and I do feel like it’s going to be so exciting, everything that’s about to happen,” she said.

