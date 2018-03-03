President Donald Trump has reportedly swapped his McDonald’s Big Macs and milkshakes for a healthier diet comprised of soups and salads for the past two weeks, Bloomberg reported.

According to a report, Trump, who has bragged about his pristine health condition, despite indulging in dinners consisting of two McDonald’s Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake, was cutting back as per doctor’s orders. With the exception of including a slice of bacon for breakfast this week, he’s reportedly been pretty good at following doctor’s instructions.

On Friday, Blomberg News reported that Trump was cutting back on red meat and adding more fish to his diet in hopes of losing a few pounds.

Trump’s doctor, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson — who conducted the president's physical in January — along with the doctor of Vice President Mike Pence, were reportedly pushing the new health regimen through the West Wing.

In January, Trump’s health was declared to be in excellent condition by Jackson, despite him weighing 239 pounds at six feet and three inches. Some alleged that is a mere 16 ounces short of being technically obese under guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a news conference in January, Jackson said the president "has a very strong and a very probable possibility of making it completely through his presidency with no serious medical issues."

"That's probably one of the reasons why he's been successful, I don't know. Because, me personally, I need a lot more sleep than that," Jackson said referring to a statement where the president claimed he gets only four to five hours of sleep every night.

"But he's just one of those people, I think, that just does not require a lot of sleep," Jackson added.

Jackson continued to praise Trump, who allegedly never smoked and doesn’t drink. He said: "Some people have just great genes, I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old. . . . He has incredible genes, I assume."

Jackson’s diagnosis on Trump’s health left many baffled. Medical experts claimed the president was defying long odds by beating health issues that plague a man in his 70’s with an affinity towards a high- fat diet, and an aversion to exercise, the Washington Post reported in January.

Skeptical experts alleged they found the results of Trump's physical, as revealed by his doctor, extremely astonishing, given that a man his age was not plagued with the dangers of significantly elevated "bad cholesterol" and the well-established health effects of obesity, poor nutrition and lack of exercise.

In January, Trump told Reuters: "I get exercise [at the golf course]. I mean, I walk, I this, I that."