Prince Andrew is already preparing for this year's Trooping the Colour.

On Saturday, the Duke of York was photographed at the grounds of Windsor Castle. Prince Andrew was with Queen Elizabeth's head groom, Terry Pendry. They were reportedly practicing as Prince Andrew would join Prince Charles and Prince William in the Trooping the Colour in June for the first time.

Prince Andrew will ride behind the queen's carriage. It will be the first time for the Duke of York to do so. However, he is not new to riding horses. In fact, he is already a competent ride and even enjoys attending races with other senior royals. But Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband doesn't share the same passion for horses as Queen Elizabeth II.

For the said event, Pendry is expected to be by Prince Andrew's side during the ceremony. The queen will be greeted by a royal salute and will carry out an inspection of the troops.

In related news, Prince Andrew and Ferguson have been divorced for a couple of years already. However, the Duke and Duchess of York remain friends. In fact, they still share a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time," Ferguson said about their set up at Prince Andrew's home. "No we're not married - we are very happy the way things are. He is the finest man in my life - he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life."

For Ferguson, although she's no longer married to Prince Andrew, they are still a family. In fact, she's proud of their relationship.

"I think we absolutely are the most extraordinary example of a unified family," Ferguson continued.

Ferguson remains supportive of her ex-husband. In fact, she promoted the Duke of York's Pitch @ Palace event on her social media account.

"Pitch at Palace Africa 2.0 @hrhthedukeofyork #entrepreneurs #pitchatpalace #london @ktf_key_to_freedom," she wrote on Instagram.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The two royals joined the WE movement last week where Princess Eugenie shared her battle with scoliosis.

Ferguson was very proud of her daughters. "Leading by example of unity and confidence, well done @yorkiebea and Eugenie @WEMovement #WeDayUk #weday," she wrote on Twitter.

Photo: Getty Images/Leon Neal