Prince Charles recently revealed that he can no longer squeeze into his swimming trunks.

The 69-year-old prince’s revelation came during his trip to Australia last weekend. “[I] can no longer squeeze into a pair of budgie smugglers. I do know only too well – and understand – the strange feeling of disbelief that this is actually happening and that never again, for instance, will it be possible to squeeze into a pair of budgie smugglers. I don’t know about you, ladies and gentlemen, but now bits of me keep falling off at regular intervals. ‘Don’t worry,’ they keep telling me, ‘you have brilliant genes.’ But the trouble is I can’t even get into them either,” he said (via Express).

While speaking at the Government House in Brisbane, the Duke of Cornwall also talked about his fondness for Australia. “When I first came to Australia, Australian manhood was partly defined by how many schooners of beer you could line up on the bar – and drink – before the pubs closed early,” he said.

Prince Charles also called Australia a good example for everyone because of the popular Aussie values and character. “Amidst all this, the Aussie character that is so exemplified by the concept of fairness and ‘fairgo’ is what I believe the world needs so desperately and so urgently – a ‘fairgo’ of people, our planet and for nature herself,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles also made headlines after he arrived in Nhulunbuy for his sixth official visit to the Northern Territory. After arriving at the Gove Airport, Prince Charles was welcomed by Vicki O’Halloran, the Northern Territory Administrator, Chief Minister Michael Gunner, Senator Nigel Scullion, and Dr. Galarrwuy Yunupingu, the leader of Gumatj.

One of the royal fans that saw Prince Charles during his recent engagement said, “Everyone’s all excited. I’m over the moon. There’s a special feeling at the moment throughout the whole Arnhem land of Nhulunbuy,” Gabby Dhurrkay told ABC.

Photo: Getty Images/Mick Tsikas - Pool