Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles have been through a lot in their marriage of 13 years.

Throughout the past couple of years, the Prince of Wales has publicly praised his wife for being the strong woman that she is. During an interview with CNN in 2015, Prince Charles acknowledged the fact that things must have been difficult for his wife when she became part of the British royal family. But Parker-Bowles was able to handle everything with grace.

Prince Charles has also loved his wife’s quirks, which includes the way she smiles. In his book, “The Duchess: The Untold Story,” Penny Junor wrote, “He loved the fact that she smiled with her eyes as well as her mouth, and laughed at the same silly things as he did.”

“He also liked that she was so natural and easy and friendly, not in any way overawed by him, not fawning or sycophantic. In short, he was very taken with her, and after that first meeting he began ringing her up,” Junor added.

Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles’ romance ended in the 1970s after the former joined the military. Chris Wilson, a royal biographer, told Dateline that Prince Charles knew that Parker-Bowles was not a virgin, and this was a big taboo years ago. However, Parker-Bowles’ good friend, William Shawcross, said that the Duchess of Cornwall also fell in love with Andrew Parker-Bowles at that time.

Prince Charles ended up dating and marrying Princess Diana, but they split in 1996. In 1997, the Princess of Wales passed away in a fatal car crash in Paris.

Prior to their wedding, Princess Diana shared intimate details about her husband and Parker-Bowles’ affair. In 1994, Prince Charles also came clean about his adultery, according to E! News.

In present day, Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles appear to be happily married. The royal couple regularly attends official engagements together. There are also several instances wherein they grace official visits separately.

By the looks of it, Parker-Bowles has also developed a close bond with Prince Charles’ two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. She is also expected to attend the latter’s wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19.

Photo: Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images