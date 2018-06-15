Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles recently took some fashion cues from Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are in Northern Ireland for a four-day trip. Based on the photos, Prince Charles and Camilla recycled their outfits in one outing. The Duchess of Cambridge, who has been dubbed as "Thrifty Kate" is the most popular royal when it comes to rewearing dresses.

According to Express, Camilla was first spotted in her light blue floral print dress and beige leather shoes last week when she attended The Royal Cornwall Show at The Royal Cornwall Showground.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales donned two very similar looks on both days. Prince was seen wearing a grey suit with purple and lilac details.

Middleton has been seen repeating outfits in multiple occasions. In fact, her pale blue Catherine Walker suit, which she wore for their family holiday card was also recycled. The Duchess was first seen in that ensemble in 2016 for her first solo overseas trip to the Netherlands to meet King Willem-Alexander at Villa Eikenhorst. She was spotted in the same dress during Camilla's 70th birthday.

Middleton also recycled a maternity dress when she was still expecting Prince Louis. Prince William's wife donned a floral print dress by Seraphine when she visited Reach Academy in Feltham, west London in January. She first wore the ensemble in 2015, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

In related news, Camilla visited Irish Guide Dogs and learned how the dogs are being trained to support people with vision impairment and children with health conditions. The charity also demonstrated the skills of the guide dogs in this clip.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles visited the Irish Naval base and boarded the Irish Naval Service ship. The next-in-line to the throne also inspected the Irish Defense Forces before meeting the cadets and Irish Naval personnel.

Prince Charles and Camilla reunited in a dinner party at Crawford Art Gallery in Cork to celebrate the connections between the UK and Ireland. The royals were photographed as they were shown the historical and contemporary artworks in the collection.

Prince Charles and Camilla also visited Omagh and laid a wreath to the memorial of the IRA bomb attack victims who died in the incident. "It shows they haven't forgotten our suffering," one woman said about the royal couple.

