Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla Parker-Bowles recently attended an event together.

On Wednesday, the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall celebrated the 10th anniversary of Medical Detection Dogs charity. For the event, Queen Elizabeth wore a purple jacket with a floral skirt. Her Majesty accessorized with a three-strand pearl necklace. She also wore a brooch that imitates a bunch of grapes tied together by a bow. Each grape is a stunning diamond with diamond stems. The bow is rendered in blue sapphires. The Queen inherited the piece from the Queen Mother.

Meanwhile, Camilla sported a white blazer and a black skirt with large white spotty print. The Duchess completed her getup with court shoes with a black toe.

A day before the outing, Camilla and Prince Charles hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall attended the annual Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at the palace on Tuesday afternoon. The traditional event welcomes ex-servicemen and women from across the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

Camilla looked stunning in her elegant blue coat dress with pocket and shoulder detailing. She paired it with a cream hat, nude pumps and white gloves. Meanwhile, Prince Charles wore a gray suit.

Aside from Prince Charles and Camilla, Princess Anne also attended the celebration. The princess royal wore a gold and gray dress and evening jacket with a matching hat. She was seen talking to guests in the garden.

In related news, Camilla and Meghan Markle were seen holding hands during Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration, where the Duchess of Sussex made her debut as a royal. According to an expert, the gesture of the duchesses was "messy" but promised change.

"The whole gesture is clumsy but that reflects the newness of it," body language expert Judi James said. "Camilla goes for the usual polite touch but Meghan's tactile warmth adds an extra small grasp and then it's a bit of a free for all."

"They're setting new parameters of open affection though and it will be interesting to see if Meghan's touch techniques win through and we see changes among all the generations of royals," James continued.

