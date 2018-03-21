Prince Charles was reportedly convinced that Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were plotting something against him.

In his book, “Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles,” author Tom Bower said that Prince Charles thought Princess Diana and Ferguson made sure that he will not become king.

A year after Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce, the mom-of-two sat down for a sensational Panorama interview (via BBC). During her conversation with the interviewer, Princess Diana seemingly hinted on the possibility of Prince Charles never becoming king.

“Now, mindful of Diana’s prediction on Panorama that he would never be king, Charles convinced himself that Diana and Sarah, Andrew’s estranged wife, were hatching plans to replace him as heir – by announcing that on the Queen’s death, or abdication, Andrew would be Regent until William was 18, when he would take over,” wrote Bower (via Express).

Prince Charles was also at odds with Prince Andrew at the time, even though he sided with him over reports that Ferguson cheated on Prince Andrew.

During one of his conversations with his press secretary, Prince Charles allegedly said that Prince Andrew wanted to be just like him. “I should have let him work with me. Now he’s unhelpful,” Prince Charles told Mark Bolland, his spin doctor.

“By December 1996, Charles felt that the entire House of Windsor was ranged against him. During the Christmas holiday that year, he brooded over his suspicion that his brothers, Edward and Andrew, were plotting his downfall. Andrew, he believed, had been spreading poison about Camilla to the Queen and Prince Philip,” wrote Bower.

Less than a year later, Princess Diana passed away in a car crash in Paris. Her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, also passed away at the time.

At present, Prince Charles still hasn’t been crowned king, but he will most likely inherit the title sooner rather than later. Prince Charles is the next in line to the throne and is followed by his eldest son, Prince William.

Third in line to the throne is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son, Prince George.

Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images