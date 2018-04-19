Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon tie the knot, and royal fans expect them to share a public kiss after their wedding ceremony.

Multiple sources revealed that the royal couple won’t share a balcony kiss like Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, told Entertainment Tonight that St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Prince Harry, and Markle’s wedding venue, doesn’t have a balcony.

“The only thing about St. George’s is it doesn’t have a balcony. So we won’t get to see that big balcony wave that we got with the royal wedding being in central London and of course at Buckingham Palace,” Nicholl said.

Express recently shared the iconic balcony kiss photos of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as Prince William and Middleton, to remind royal fans of what the sweet moment was like.

In 2011, Prince William and Middleton had a smile on their faces when they kissed each other on the lips. They were standing on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace at that time.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana also shared a sweet peck on the lips in 1981 right after their wedding ceremony.

But even though Prince Harry and Markle won’t have a balcony kiss, the royal couple is expected to pose in front of the cameras on the steps of St. George’s Chapel.

“It is the moment which the media need on an occasion as significant and historic as this and I am sure there will be a kiss after the service on the steps of St. George’s Chapel before the carriage procession begins. Harry and Meghan will arrange their way but they know how eagerly this will be anticipated and I think there is certain to be a kiss for the cameras to reach the vast global audience who will be watching and waiting,” he told Express.

Photo: Getty Images/John Stilwell/ AFP