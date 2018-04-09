Prince Charles recently reunited with Leila Sherwood, the woman who asked him for a kiss in 1979.

Several years ago, Sherwood was just a 14-year-old girl who was smitten over Prince Charles. While at the Cairns Airport at that time, Sherwood asked Prince Charles if she could kiss him on the cheek, and he said yes.

On Sunday, the two saw each other again during the prince’s trip to Australia. Sherwood also brought a newspaper clipping from 1979 when she made headlines for meeting Prince Charles.

“He held my hand and said ‘bless you’ – I did not want to let go of his hand!” Sherwood told BBC.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles also had the chance to meet Elizabeth Kulla Kulla, an Aboriginal woman who was named after Queen Elizabeth II.

“Excuse me, Prince Charles, can I shake your hand? I’m an Aboriginal woman, please can I shake your hand for the first time?” Kulla told Prince Charles (via the Daily Mail).

Another highlight of his trip to Australia had to do with meeting another fan named Alycia Loane, who comes from Townsville. She gave Prince Charles a copy of the book “Who Sank The Boat?” by Pamela Allen. Loane said that it was her children’s favorite book, and this was why she wanted him to give it to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“He asked if it was for him and I said, ‘Oh no not really but if you could please pass it on, on our behalf,’” Loane said.

During his official engagements, Prince Charles typically meets with his fans outdoors. In February, he also made headlines he was spotted hugging one of his female fans. At that time, Prince Charles was at the Durham Cathedral when the fan just walked up to him to give him a tight embrace.

Prince Charles’ security personnel immediately asked the fan to let go of the prince, but they did so with smiles on their faces.

After her encounter with Prince Charles, the fan said that she just felt like hugging the prince when she saw him.

“I’ve watched him on telly and I felt overwhelmed… He was alright yeah. I won’t forget that moment,” she said.

