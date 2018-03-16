Prince Charles has a packed schedule for the rest of the month.

On March 22, he will be heading to Cornwall to visit the Royal Cornwall Museum. The venue will be celebrating its bicentenary year. A slew of exhibitions will be organized to commemorate the occasion.

While in Cornwall, Prince Charles will have the chance to meet the staff and volunteers at the museum. He will also be participating in the Sign-A-Slate project at the Truro Cathedral. The Prince of Wales will meet with community groups and businesses utilizing the newly-refurbished Cathedral School.

On the same day, Prince Charles will visit Nansledan and will unveil the name of the development’s first school.

Prior to these official engagements, Prince Charles is also scheduled to go to Louth Livestock Market for the launch of the Farm Resilience Program in Lincolnshire on March 19. One the same day, he will visit the Freshmite UK to see the factory and to meet the staff.

Prince Charles will also visit Age UK’s Boston office to meet the staff, volunteers, beneficiaries, and other businesses housed in the fully restored Georgian town house.

On March 23, Princes William and Harry’s dad will visit Dartmoor Prison to learn about the prison’s Choir Project and listen to a brief performance by the participants. Three days later, he will alight from the Royal Train at Langwathby Railway Station which is one the Settle-Carlisle Railway. His Royal Highness will meet volunteers who help maintain the station.

Earlier this week, Prince Charles went to the Heathrow Airport to celebrate Terminal 5’s anniversary. While there, Prince Charles met an adorable Cocker Spaniel named Ned, according to The Telegraph.

Prince Charles was photographed laughing while Ned licks his finger. The royal family is fond of dogs, and Queen Elizabeth II has been taking care of Corgis for the past couple of years. Prince Charles, on the other hand, has favored Jack Russell terriers.

One of his dogs was named Pooh after Prince William’s favorite A.A. Milne character, Winnie the Pooh. The Jack Russell terrier went missing on the Balmoral estate in 1994.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images