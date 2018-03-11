Prince Charles’ secret dinner obsession has been revealed by Catherine Mayer, the author of “Charles: The Heart of a King.”

In her book, Mayer said that even though Prince Charles has a lot of money, he does not like wasting his resources – most especially his food. There are times when he asks his staff to keep his leftover in a “doggie bag” or Tupperware so he could eat it again the next day.

Clive Alderton, Prince Charles’ former private secretary, told Mayer, “When you are having tea with him, he gets any leftovers wrapped up and brought back for his next meal, and the next one. I’ve rarely met someone who is so frugal, not in the sense of meanness but an absolute allergy to waste, and in particular was of food.”

And despite a lot of people thinking that royals want tons of food served on the dinner table, Carolyn Robb, Prince Charles’ former chef, said that her boss was the opposite.

“They were always very thrifty and economical. If we made roasted lamb and there were leftovers, we’d probably go and make Shepherd’s pie the next night. The prince was very economical and very much believed that nothing should go to waste. If there were leftovers, they’d be used one way or another,” she said.

Robb also said that the royal family prefers to have simple, fresh and homemade meals. “Sometimes they were given caviar and truffles as a gift and so we’d use that, but we would never buy those. I think it might surprise people that Prince Charles was conscious of things like that,” she said.

Last year, the royal family’s chef, Darren McGrady, shared how they prepare for the meal on Christmas Day. He said that the cooks and chefs will arrive in Sandringham a few days before the holiday.

The staff will be at the kitchen at 6 a.m. and food will be served at exactly 1 p.m. After lunch, the family will watch Queen Elizabeth II give a speech. And at 4 p.m. they will have afternoon tea. The evening buffet or dinner will take place at 8 p.m.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool