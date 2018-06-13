Prince Edward is being criticized for opting to use expensive transportation during his trip to Tamworth, Staffs, Poole, and Dorset.

Emily Chan and Dianne Apen-Sadler, journalists for the Daily Mail, revealed that the 54-year-old youngest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II was slammed for his blatant abuse of the public’s money.

He traveled between Poole in Dorset and Tamworth, Staffordshire, to attend an event marking the 1,100th anniversary of Aethelflaed’s death. They revealed that cost of the jet that was hired for Prince Edward’s trip was way more expensive than if he just took a first-class train.

Graham Smith, a member of the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, threw shade at Prince Edward for his extravagant spending of the taxpayers’ money.

“This is a blatant abuse of public money. If that were an MP they’d be in serious hot water. We need to look more seriously at the extravagance of the royals. He should be taking public transport or cars at a fraction of the cost,” he told the Daily Mail.

Other details about Prince Edward’s recent engagement were kept under wraps. But Chan and Apen-Sadler were told by a palace spokesperson that Prince Edward is undertaking a three-day program of events.

“The Earl of Wessex is undertaking a three-day program of events, including a national service of commemoration and engagements in support of the DofE. As ever, security, effective use of time, and the need to minimize disruption to others are taken into account when decisions are taken about transport,” the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Prince Edward is scheduled to visit Canford School in Wimborne. On Thursday, the dad of two will be going to the Canford Real Tennis and Squash Club.

Prince Edward was last seen in public at the Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 9 with his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

