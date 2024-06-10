KEY POINTS BRETT hit $1.92 billion at one point Sunday night, and has been up 90% in the past week

Crypto firms Uphold and KuCoin listed the popular memecoin last week

A prominent crypto trader said BRETT is the 'meme of this cycle'

Top Base memecoin BRETT passed $1.9 billion in market capitalization Sunday night, marking another milestone in the token's journey since launching in February following its listing announcements on a leading crypto exchange and a fintech platform last week.

The popular memecoin, which is based on Brett, a character in Matt Furie's "Boys' Club" comic, neared $2 billion in market value Sunday night, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

Just about a week ago, the token passed $1 billion, beating out the world's top memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) in the period at which it reached the said market cap. DOGE took a few years to reach the mark, while it took BRETT only a few months after it launched.

"We haven't reached the beginning for $BRETT growth. This isn't even the pregame warm-up. We are still in the pregame locker room for Brett," pseudonymous BRETT trader Crash said at the time.

BRETT has been up by over 90% in the last seven days and has increased by over 9% in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko data.

The memecoin, which is the top token on Ethereum layer 2 blockchain Base, reached the new market cap figures days after financial services platform Uphold announced that it has listed the crypto token. "BRETT, with its roots in popular culture and strategic positioning within the rapidly expanding Base Chain ecosystem, presents an interesting addition to the meme economy," the Uphold team wrote of the token.

Also, last week, global crypto exchange KuCoin listed BRETT and celebrated the listing with a massive giveaway of 1.2 million tokens for qualified users of the exchange. The giveaway campaign runs through June 21.

Crypto users on X (formerly Twitter) celebrated the memecoin's latest achievement. Prominent crypto trader Eunice Wong said her "baby is no longer a baby," and after reaching the "young adult stage," it is headed for the "adult" phase of hitting a $10 billion market cap soon.

Feeling nostalgic



It felt not so long ago since my first $BRETT post call



My baby is no longer a baby



It’s a young adult now to 2 billion MC



Soon adult at 10 billion 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/3BUpTiKmQn — Eunice D Wong 🦄 (@Eunicedwong) June 9, 2024

Another well-known trader in the crypto space, @misterrcrypto, predicted that the token will "not stop anytime soon" and could reach $1 dollar in no time as it is "the meme of this cycle."

$BRETT is not stopping.



It is the meme of this cycle.



This thing will not stop anytime soon.



$1 is coming... pic.twitter.com/I655SwjLOI — Mister Crypto (@misterrcrypto) June 9, 2024

@OptimusBull, a known pseudonymous figure in the crypto space, sees BRETT growing alongside the maturity of Base. "$BRETT is a @base behemoth and I'm anticipating growth in tandem here with this trend to continue its upwards trajectory for both," he wrote.

When I 1st posted $BRETT at 18m Mcap I told you I felt this was something special with incredible potential,



I shared my opinion of early $PEPE vibes but I’ve changed my mind,



Today seeing $BRETT flipped $BONK momentarily and its milestones like this that really put things into… pic.twitter.com/8fpMloBLUO — OptimusBull (🥷🥷) (@OptimusBull_) June 9, 2024

BRETT has since retreated, with a market cap of over $1.7 billion as of writing.