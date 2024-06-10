Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano, announced on June 9 through X that a hard fork is upcoming, bringing in the Age of Voltaire.

Cardano's development eras honor figures like Lord Byron, Mary Shelley, Joseph Goguen, Bashō, and Voltaire.

This new era will allow ADA holders to vote on proposals via on-chain consensus. Market analysts see the potential for ADA to push past the $0.50 mark, especially after tumbling over 80% from its $3.10 peak a few years ago.

Entering the Voltaire Era

Cardano's journey began with a basic blockchain, decentralized power, and smart contracts. Basho focused on scaling. Now, the Voltaire era will roll out governance and voting systems, wrapping up Cardano's initial roadmap.

Reflecting on Cardano's journey, Hoskinson shared his pride and optimism:

"It's been nearly 10 years for some of us on this remarkable journey. I can't believe that in a single decade, we built a nation. I'm proud of all of you. Cardano gives me hope for our industry and the world. Let's spend the next decade making a big dent in the universe."

Hoskinson predicts that with the Chang fork, Cardano will boast the "most advanced blockchain governance system," complete with annual budgets, a treasury, and invaluable community insights.

Will there be a robust ecosystem of apps like Ethereum and Solana? Well, guess we'll see.

Market Dynamics and Price Trends

ADA has taken a beating in 2024, tumbling over 26% from $0.60 to $0.44, according to CoinGecko.

This slump knocked Cardano out of the top 10 cryptos and replaced by Telegram-based crypto Toncoin.

With the RSI at 46.00 signals potential oversold territory for ADA. However, 99Bitcoins analysts see a potential symmetrical triangle forming on the daily chart meaning a possible bullish breakout is near.