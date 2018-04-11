Queen Elizabeth II recently opened up her great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte's naughty side. In the new documentary "The Queen's Green Planet," the queen gave some insight into the happenings inside the royal household.

At one point in the clip, Queen Elizabeth II discusses Christmas preparations with Neil Turner, a senior castle attendant. The latter tells the monarch that he painstakingly decorated the tree, and the queen comments that Prince George and Princess Charlotte usually ruin the decor.

"Yes, that is always the problem, is the children love knocking those [decorations] off," she says (as quoted by Marie Claire), referring to the young royals.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall apparently usually help put up Christmas decorations. However, the trio also pulls them off the tree again.

"Well my great-grandchildren do. Anyway, they enjoy themselves. And the great thing is to make them decorate it and they're a bit more careful. It always looks jolly," Her Majesty says.

Earlier this year, the queen revealed that Princess Charlotte rules over her big brother, Prince George. She dropped the tidbit when the queen met 10-year-old Emily Clay, who won a Bible signed by the monarch for a school religious project. The queen asked Emily if she looks after her younger sister.

"It's the other way around," Emily's mom, Ellen, replied.

"It's like that with Charlotte and George," Queen Elizabeth II confessed.

Queen Elizabeth II is set to welcome another great-grandchild as Kate Middleton and Prince William's third baby is due soon. In fact, St. Mary's Hospital has been preparing for the Duchess of Cambridge's delivery.

On Monday, the facility placed a "No Parking" sign in front of the Lindo Wing. "Countdown to Baby Cambridge #3 begins. The no parking signs are up outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London where Kate will give birth later this month," Simon Perry posted on Twitter, along with a snap of the signage.

According to royal photographer Tim Rooke, members of the media were supposed to position themselves outside the hospital on April 9. But it seemed that the facility had taken action ahead of time. The photographers will only be allowed to camp outside the facility once Middleton is admitted to the hospital.

The photographers usually flock outside the Lindo Wing to get photos of Prince William, Middleton and their newborn. According to Rooke, the "ideal" photo should include Prince George and Princess Charlotte joining their parents as they welcome the new addition to their family.

"The ideal picture for us when they leave hospital is a family picture of William and the Duchess of Cambridge, George, Charlotte, and the new baby," the photographer said. "That would be amazing, but we'll have to wait and see."

Photo: Getty Images/Justin Tallis