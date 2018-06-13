Prince William and Peter Phillips shared a close bond when they were still very young. The cousins’ children, Prince George and Savannah, also appear to be best friends.

Following last weekend’s Trooping the Colour where Savannah, 7, and Prince George, 4, stole the hearts of the royal fans, a photo of a young Prince William and Phillips was released online via People.

In the snap, Phillips is wearing a tuxedo and a tie while standing beside a much younger Prince William. The cousins are standing at the Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the royal family. The photo was taken in 1985.

Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty, told People that Prince William and Phillips were close as teenagers.

“They looked like they were having fun, particularly the kids. There is a closeness with the Phillips’ kids, which is great to see. William and Peter Phillips were close when William was a teenager and that continued into the next generation,” he told People.

Phillips is the eldest child of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. He and his wife, Autumn Phillips, have been blessed with two daughters, Savannah and Isla, 6. Prince William, on the other hand, is the eldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. He and his wife, Kate Middleton, have three children, namely, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This makes Phillips and Prince William first cousins, and Prince George and Savannah second cousins.

Last weekend, Prince George was singing the national anthem, perhaps a little too loudly, so Savannah covered the future king’s mouth. The seven-year-old also hilariously stared directly at the camera while doing so.

At one point, Savannah also asked Prince George to keep quiet while the Trooping the Colour parade was ongoing. The eldest daughter of Phillips also tried to console Princess Charlotte when she fell off the bench while standing at the Buckingham Palace balcony.

A day later, Savannah reunited with her cousins at Prince William’s polo match. She and Prince George were photographed sitting beside each other. At one point, Prince George stood up, and Savannah immediately followed him.

Photo: Getty Images/Carl Court/AFP