A photo of Prince Harry covering Princess Beatrice’s mouth at the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Britain in 1990.

In the picture, Prince Harry, 6, was wearing a black tuxedo and standing in front of Princess Diana. Beside him is Princess Beatrice, who was just 2 years old at that time. The royal cousins were playing with each other when Prince Harry covered Princess Beatrice’s mouth.

The hilarious photo is very similar to what happened between Savannah Phillips and Prince George this year at the Trooping the Colour. The cousins were also at the Buckingham Palace balcony when Phillips covered Prince George’s mouth while he was singing the national anthem.

Meanwhile, another photo of Prince Harry adoring Princess Beatrice was uploaded online on Tuesday. In the snap, Princess Beatrice is touching her older cousin’s face, while Prince Harry’s arm is wrapped around her waist.

Last weekend, Phillips shushed Prince George when he started talking or singing loudly. Royal fans are comparing Prince Harry to Phillips and Princess Beatrice to Prince George.

“Prince Harry & Princess Beatrice vs. Savannah and Prince George. Runs in the family!” on Twitter user wrote.

“Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice vs. Savannah Phillips and Prince George. Yes, you have to start practicing early how to shut mouths…” another royal fan wrote.

Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice are first cousins because their dads, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, are siblings. Since Prince Harry is 33 years old, and Princess Beatrice is 29 years old, they practically grew up together. Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, who is 35, is also close to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, 28.

Phillips, 7, and Prince George, 4, on the other hand, are second cousins. Prince William and Phillips’ dad, Peter Phillips, are cousins. Peter is the son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

Phillips has a 6-year-old sister named Isla, while Prince George has two siblings, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1 month.

Photo: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain