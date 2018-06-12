Prince William will be visiting the Roman ruin at Jerash, a historical site in Jordan, sometime this month.

Several years ago, Kate Middleton and her family also went to the same site during their trip to Jordan. A personal photo of the Middletons in Jordan was released by the royal family when she and Prince William tied the knot in 2011, according to People.

The Duke of Cambridge will be visiting Jordan, Israel, and several other territories from June 24 to 28. His upcoming trip will serve as the first time a member of the royal family will head to Israel.

On Monday, Kensington Palace released more details about Prince William’s upcoming official tour. In a series of posts on Twitter, the 35-year-old itinerary has been disclosed.

“In Jordan, the Duke of Cambridge will be able to build on the strong links that exist not only between the two countries but also those that exist between their respective Royal families who have visited each other many times over the years,” one of the tweets read.

“In Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the Duke of Cambridge’s visit will be the first official tour on behalf of the Government by a Member of the Royal Family,” another post read.

“The Duke will meet young entrepreneurs, view vibrant tech and media sectors, witness historic cultures being protected and interpreted for the 21st century, and meet people from a variety of backgrounds – including refugees – with a particular focus on young people,” the palace’s tweet revealed.

Kensington Palace also shared the goal of Prince William’s upcoming four-day tour.

“The Duke is looking forward to building a real and enduring relationship with the people of the region and is pleased that his program will allow him to meet a number of people from his own generation and young Jordanians, Israelis, and Palestinians,” another tweet shared.

In related news, Prince William competed at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park last weekend. The event was held to benefit the Royal Marsden cancer hospital and Centrepoint, a homeless youth charity. Prince William serves as a patron of both charities.

Photo: Getty Images/Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool