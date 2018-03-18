Prince Harry reportedly killed Taliban fighters in 2012, so he could protect that ambushed US forces in Afghanistan.

John Zanetis, the father of Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis, recently revealed that his son was one of the people that were saved by Prince Harry. His wife, Sarah, also shared what she remembers of the incident.

“Prince Harry came in with his protection squadron and blew the enemy to pieces,” John told Express.

“They provided enough cover for Tripp to get his men loaded on the helicopter. I believe there were Taliban members killed,” Sarah said.

Tripp was one of the people that were killed last week when the military helicopter collided with a power line and crashed along the Iraqi border.

John also said that his son rarely talked about his experiences in the military, but he did share details about Prince Harry.

Prince Harry served two tours in Afghanistan -- one from 2007 to 2008 and another tour from 2012 to 2013. The 33-year-old prince previously confirmed that he indeed killed Taliban fighters during his second tour. “Take a life to save a life. The squadron’s been out there. Everyone’s fired a certain amount,” he previously said.

In 2013, Prince Harry told The Guardian that he became upset with some of the stories that were put out about his stint in Afghanistan. At least three publications compared his work for the military to an Apache co-pilot gunner of the Spitfire crews waiting to scramble during the World War II.

“No, it’s not like that at all. I don’t know who quoted that. I think it was probably the Sun newspaper, but because we haven’t got mobile phones out here they obviously can’t but our phones so they don’t know what we’re saying,” he said.

Prince Harry said that his perception of the media stemmed from how they portrayed Princess Diana when she was still alive. Even though he was still young at that time, Meghan Markle’s fiancé said that he read the negative stories written about his late mother.

“If there’s a story and something’s been written about me, I want to know what’s being said,” he said.

