“Suits” creator Aaron Korsh shared some details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding last weekend.

Korsh revealed that Prince Harry looked vulnerable as he made his way inside St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with Prince William.

“Seeing each member of the wedding walk the aisle, Harry looking earnest and somehow vulnerable, Meghan looking strong and proud and regal and beautiful… it started things off amazingly,” he wrote. (via Express).

“From there, just being in the chapel to experience such a seemingly world-changing event was incredible. To have the mix of cultures on so many levels and to have two such capable ambassadors showing the world how it should be was moving beyond words,” he added.

Korsh also made sure to talk about the A-list celebrities that were invited to the royal wedding. Other than Markle’s “Suits” co-stars Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Korsh also said that he was delighted to see Elton John and George Clooney at the wedding.

He even joked about John wanting to approach him, but the award-winning singer appeared to be so shy to do so.

Meanwhile, Siofra Brennan of the Daily Mail, seconded Korsh’s claims about Prince Harry’s stance at the wedding. But more specifically, the journalist said that the 33-year-old prince appeared to wipe his tears when he heard “Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer” being played. The hymn was also played at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

Brennan said that it was possible Prince Harry remembered his mom at that moment.

Last year, Prince Harry told ITV (via The Guardian) that he has not cried a lot over Princess Diana’s shocking demise when he was just a young boy.

“The first time I cried was at the funeral on the island. And only since then, maybe once more. There’s a lot of grief that still needs to be… to be let out,” he said.

Princess Diana was also remembered through a number of different ways while at the royal wedding. For instance, Markle’s wedding bouquet featured the Princess of Wales’ favorite flowers forget-me-not’s. Her older sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, was also asked to speak at the wedding ceremony.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool