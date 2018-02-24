Prince Harry loves Meghan Markle's character and independence.

Johnny Fincham, a palm reading expert, made some revelations about Prince Harry. According to him, Markle's fiancé needs strong support from his partner. Thus, Markle's strong character and being self-reliant are things that Prince Harry loves about her.

"The partner would be chosen because of her looks, her strength of character and her ability to stand up for herself," Fincham said about how Prince Harry chooses his lifetime partner.

The "Palmistry: Apprentice to Pro in 24 Hours" author also added that Prince Harry's "line of emotion is very short, blunt and curls up to the wall (Saturn) digit."

"This rather rare feature a sense that one must grab opportunities in relationships for what can be gained practically," he added.

Prince Harry's palm also shows that he is not one for grand "gestures." "This is not a man who will kneel in devotion, write poetic lines or make great romantic gestures," Fincham continued.

Another source revealed earlier that Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials will not be as extravagant as Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011 because the groom-to-be wants a private and simple celebration.

"Pomp and pageantry is the last thing he would want," a source told Us Weekly. "I can see him wanting to get married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It would stop it from turning into a total media circus and give the day a sense of privacy that Harry so badly craves."

Meanwhile, Fincham said that Markle will be a bossy and dominant partner to Prince Harry. She will even use her charm to get the things she wants.

"She will be terrified of failure, very bossy and dominating by using charm, wit and drama to get what she wants," Fincham said. "She will dominate her partner to a very great extent. It will be her way or the highway as far as the prince is concerned."

In related news, Barbara Weaver, a handwriting expert, says that Prince Harry and Markle's strokes show their contrasting personalities that may lead to marital problems. Thus, the couple should "reach a compromise" to make their marriage work.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson