Prince Harry recently made two public appearances without his wife Meghan Markle.

The 33-year-old prince served as a guest of honor at the OnSide Youth Zones gala dinner at the Kensington Palace on Thursday. Prince Harry made a speech at the gathering, and he was photographed in his suit and tie, as well as his platinum wedding band, according to People.

He was once again spotted walking on the streets of London and on his way to the gym on the same day. This time around, Prince Harry was wearing a green shirt, blue trousers, blue sneakers, and brown cap. At that time, the Duke of Sussex didn’t also have his wedding ring on.

It’s possible that Prince Harry removed his wedding ring because it might get damaged during his workout. In April, a source told US Weekly that Prince Harry will also wear the jewelry on his ring because he’s an old romantic. His older brother, Prince William, opted to not wear the accessory during his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

“There’s no way he would skip a chance to wear his love like that,” the source said in reference to Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle postponed their honeymoon to attend an official engagement in honor of Prince Charles on May 22. After the gathering, multiple reports revealed that the royal couple jetted off to their honeymoon. Some publications claimed that Prince Harry and Markle went to East Africa. Others speculated that they were honeymooning in Canada.

But just before Prince Harry returned to London, royal fans were convinced that he and Markle stayed at the Ashford Castle on the shores of Lough Corrib in Ireland.

One royal fan tweeted about trying to visit the castle and said that she was refused entry because of the tight security. She claimed to have been told that royals are inside the establishment.

Another fan wrote, “Harry and Meghan are rumored to be at Ashford Castle in Mayo, Ireland! I have family living near the castle and they’ve told me that security is tight with the castle and grounds closed to all, which is unusual.”

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski - Pool