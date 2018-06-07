Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have to wait very long before they have a baby.

A source recently told US Weekly that the royal couple is prioritizing starting their own family. “Having children is definitely a priority. She and Harry want to start a family right away – and she’ll start trying as soon as she can. They both can’t wait to start a family,” the source said.

The same insider also said that timing is very important for royal couples that want to get pregnant. “Harry and Meghan won’t rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. But they both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They’ll make fantastic parents,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle may transfer to a bigger home before they welcome their first born. The Royals are currently living in Nottingham Cottage.

“It’s perfect for right now, but not for the future, especially when they start a family. I can’t see them there beyond next summer,” the source said.

Another source revealed that Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, supports her daughter on her parenting plan.

“Doria is expecting to be a grandmother by this time next year. She’s very excited for Meghan to become a mother,” the insider said.

In related news, Joe Mullins, an American forensic artist, created images of what Prince Harry and Markle’s children could potentially look like. The results are oddly accurate, and the couple’s “son” and “daughter” are both stunning.

Mullins gave Prince Harry and Markle’s “daughter” the former actress’ luscious dark hair. She also inherited her mom’s dark eyebrows and deep brown eyes. But her smile and lips are more similar to Prince Harry.

The artist drew an image of Prince Harry and Markle’s “son” and gave him the prince’s signature ginger hair and Windsor ears. He also has fuller lips and rosy cheeks.

However, it is important to note that there are no guarantees Prince Harry and Markle’s children will look exactly like the ones that Mullins drew. But it’s still nice to have some idea.

