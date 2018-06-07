A recent study conducted by Bloom Magic, a flower delivery service, revealed that more British men and women think the royal family has become more relatable following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

The respondents said that Prince Harry and Markle had a “more normal” wedding compared to the other members of the royal family. The couple’s nuptials were also filled with normal “family drama.”

Since their engagement, Markle’s half-siblings have been doing interviews with the press. Her half-sister, Samantha Markle, even revealed that she was going to write a book called “The Diary of Princess of Pushy’s Sister.”

In the days leading up to the wedding, Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., was involved in a staged photo controversy. He also suffered from a heart attack and had to undergo surgery. This resulted in him not being able to walk his daughter down the aisle or even attend the wedding at all.

Meanwhile, Bloom Magic surveyed 2,500 Britons, and 57 percent of them think that Prince Harry and Markle have done the royal family some good.

Killian Lannen, the co-founder of Bloom Magic, told Express, “One of the reasons the nation loves Prince Harry is because he has never been one for conventional royal behavior – and his wedding to Meghan Markle threw many of the wedding rules out of the window. But it turns out Britain approves, with a significant 57 [percent] stating that Harry and Meghan’s marriage has made the Royals more relatable.”

Approximately 28 percent of the respondents also said that it was the understated nature of the royal couple’s wedding that they liked the most. Some of the factors that made Britons think as such had to do with the fact that Prince Harry didn’t shave his beard, Markle’s almost makeup-free face, her simple wedding dress, and her bridal bouquet.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. They had two receptions thereafter. The lunch gathering was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Hall, and the second event was organized by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

