Simon Cowell recently opened up about Prince Harry and said that he has met him a couple of times.

“I’ve met Prince Harry a couple of times and I have to say, I think he’s one of the most down to earth people you’ll ever meet. He is very relaxing to be with and he was very enthusiastic about the show. The same with Prince William. I met him at the Royal Variety Performance and thought he was really charming. They are the next generation of royals. I think we’re lucky – they are really nice people,” he said.

However, Cowell did not say exactly if he has been invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding. But he said that he thinks the 33-year-old prince is lucky to have met someone like his fiancée.

“And the people they have married, or about to marry are amazing,” Cowell added

In 2011, the “Britain’s Got Talent” judge confirmed on 104.3 MY FM radio show that he was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

“Maybe it got lost in the post. It feels a little bit like that, doesn’t it?... What have I done wrong?” he said.

But Cowell also said that if he were given an invitation at that time, he wouldn’t have made to the royal wedding either because of his engagements with “X-Factor” UK.

“That wasn’t great timing. It’s a good excuse, isn’t it?” he told TIME.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle have already sent out invitations to their May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. But only a few people have confirmed that they received an invite from the royal couple.

Earlier this year, Mel B revealed that she got an invitation to attend the wedding. Three members of the public, Daniella Timperley, Kimberley Watkins, Adam Hughes also confirmed their attendance at Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

Some of the singers who may perform at the reception are Bryan Adams and Elton John.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk