Kensington Palace recently announced the official dress code for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Female guests are expected to wear a day dress with a hat. Male guests are required to wear their uniform or a morning coat. The palace also reiterated that the wedding is a formal event, so everyone is required to dress appropriately.

Ahead of Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding, a series of throwback photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nuptials were also released. This is to give royal fans an idea as to what they can expect to see from the guests on May 19.

In 2011, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, arrived to the venue in her day dress and hat. Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife, Charlene, came in a morning coat and a day dress, respectively. David and Victoria Beckham wore similar attire just like what the prince of Monaco and Charlene wore

Meanwhile, Myka Meier, an etiquette expert, talked about the strict dress code at the royal wedding. She said that it is important to consider the length of the women’s dress because the wedding is a conservative event. When it comes to the color of the attire, it is important to think about the current season.

She added the women are required to wear closed-toe footwear. And since the venue will be packed with so many people, it is a must to wearing something comfortable.

Meier also dished on the women’s hats and told Town & Country, “The bigger, and the more decorated, the more festive. It’s almost like your way of showing your support for the occasion.”

During her interview, Meier said that all men that are part of the military – at any level – should wear their uniform. The morning coat are typically reserved for male guests that are not members of the military.

“Most gentlemen will be suited in a morning coat, waist coat, tie, and striped trousers,” she said.

To get an idea, the etiquette expert said that this is the exact attire that Prince William wore to Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year.

Lounge suits are also allowed, as long as they are in a dark shade.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - Pool