Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shouldn’t worry about the rain on their wedding day.

Kay Burley, a host for Sky News, shared her weather predictions on May 19 and said that it will be a sunny day. During her recent conversation with Chloe Moore, a meteorologist, Burley asked what the royal couple could expect on their special day.

“The 19 May is still quite far out. We tend to do a long-term forecast out to about 30 days. But when we are looking at the end of the scale we can only really tell if it will be hotter or colder than average or wetter or drier than average. Average temperatures for May as a whole are 13C to 16C during the daytime. As we have seen this weekend, temperatures do tend to go above average and as we have gone through the climate over the past 30 years or so, the weather in May has been above average,” Moore said (via Express).

Burley replied, “Okay, just to clarify, obviously it is my own personal forecast here. I need to take a brolly and a mac and suncream, is that right?”

The meteorologist replied, “At the minute, yes.”

Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding ceremony will kick off at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT) at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. It will be followed by a carriage procession around Windsor at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT).

After the procession, the 600 guests who attended the ceremony will be asked to head to St. George’s Hall for the lunch reception that will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. An evening gathering will also take place at Frogmore House. However, only 200 of Prince Harry and Markle’s closest family and friends have been invited. The evening reception will be hosted by Prince Charles.

Other details about the royal wedding are still being kept under wraps. Markle’s maid of honor and bridesmaids have not been named. There is also no word yet on who will design the former actress’ wedding dress. Prince Harry, on the other hand, is expected to wear his military uniform.

Photo: Getty Images/Alstair Grant - WPA Pool