Meghan Markle’s age of 36 may be crucial in ensuring that her marriage to Prince Harry would last.

Richard Kay, a royal biographer, is convinced that Markle’s maturity and confidence make her the perfect bride. This is something that Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson did not have because they got married at a young age. Princess Diana was just 20 when she wed Prince Charles in 1981. Ferguson was 26 when she tied the knot with Prince Andrew in 1986.

During her interview on “Harry & Meghan: A Very Modern Romance,” Kay said, “Over the years, others have married into the royal family – think of Diana Spencer, Sarah Ferguson – and they couldn’t cope with it. They found the expectation was too high, too hard. Meghan is that much older, much more confident, and more experienced and I think that gives her a very good chance of making a good shot at this.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Morton, a royal biographer, claimed that Prince Harry knows he found a good catch in his fiancée.

“I think Harry is self-aware enough to be the supplicant. He is the one who is desperate for somebody to say ‘I will’ because he knows how difficult it is moving into this family. Everyone talks about the glamour of it, but it ain’t that glamorous,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

Morton also said that Markle will most likely find her life as a member of the royal family tough. But even if this will be the case, Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent, said that Markle knows exactly what she is doing. The former actress decided to set her career on television and the big screen aside so she could be with Prince Harry.

“She’s given up her home, she’s given up her career, she’s given up everything really, to move to the UK to become a member of the royal family. She’s given up her private life, which is just a huge thing for anyone to have to do. You don’t do that without really knowing that this is the real deal. Her life as a royal is going to be very different from her life as a Hollywood actress,” she said.

