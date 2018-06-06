Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly asked Meghan Markle to join her on a train ride as part of their official engagements next week.

Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, said that only the senior members of the royal family are allowed to ride the official train. This means that the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker-Bowles are the only ones to have ever ridden the vehicle.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and her three children have not ridden the train with their other family members.

But since the Queen and Markle will be the only two Royals to head to Cheshire next week, the monarch has allowed her granddaughter-in-law to join her on the ride.

While in Cheshire, the Queen and Markle will unveil a new bridge in Widnes, and they will also open the Storyhouse Theater before the royal pair sits down for lunch at Chester’s Town Hall, according to People.

The publication also noted that Markle and the Queen will have multiple stops within the day as part of their “away day” as members of the royal family.

Other than her upcoming engagement next Thursday, Markle will also join her husband, Prince Harry, on her first ever Trooping the Color. The former “Suits” star will appear on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace just like all of the other members of the royal family.

As of late, it is still unclear what Markle will wear to the June 9 event. But there are some royal fashion rules that she needs to adhere to. For instance, no member of the royal family is allowed to wear black. She cannot also wear anything too short. If her legs will be shown, she is expected to wear pantyhose.

Trousers are not also allowed so royal fans can expect to see the Duchess of Sussex in a dress and a fascinator. Markle will also wear an attire in bright hues just like what Middleton did last year. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a hot pink tailored dress to the Trooping the Color.

Photo: Getty Images/Yui Mok - WPA Pool