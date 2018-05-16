Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first dance may feature Elvis Presley’s hit song “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

A recent survey compiled by Sonos, a smart sound systems manufacturer, revealed that a majority of British respondents favored the song because it makes them in the mood for love.

The survey also revealed that half of the couples that were polled choose their first dance song based on the tracks they listened to and reminded them of the time they first got together with their partner.

Approximately 69 percent of the participants also believe that couples who listen to music together are much more likely to stay together. About 36 percent of people also pretend to like a certain song because their partner loves it.

Vicki Pavitt, relationship expert and co-founder of Project Love, said, “Music plays a huge role in people’s lives, whether single or in a relationship. These findings show the impact from the early days of dating – to the special wedding day – and beyond. Sharing music with a significant other can be incredibly bonding and can strengthen a couple’s sense of togetherness.”

Meanwhile, it is also possible for Prince Harry and Markle to dance to Whitney Houston’s song, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” at their wedding. During her YouTube interview, Markle said that the song makes her happy.

“When I’m happy, I listen to it. Such a good song,” she said (via Express).

On her Lifestyle blog, The Tig, Markle previously shared her playlist with her readers.

“Turn these tracks on as you’re getting ready in the morning, when you need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up or during your next evening celebration. Because when the air is filled with positive vibes, there’s no winter cold that can block out the warmth of happy hearts,” wrote Markle.

Some of the songs included in her playlist are “Dog Years” by Maggie Rogers, “LA Calling” by Crystal Fighters, “Don’t Run” by Mr. Little Jeans, “Sunshine” by Flight Facilities, “Dance Apocalyptic” by Janelle Monae, and “Let It Go” by Dragonette.”

Royal wedding attendees may expect to hear these songs at the couple’s wedding reception on May 19.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool