The closing of pubs in England and Wales will be delayed to mark Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding.

News about the schedule first came to light in January, and after four weeks of deliberation, Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed that the licensing hours for pubs in England and Wales have been relaxed.

“The royal wedding is a chance for communities across the country to join together and celebrate this momentous and happy occasion for our royal family and for our nation. As shown by the support for the proposal to extend licensing hours, it’s clear that the public back the idea of having more time to raise a glass to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a day of national celebration,” she said.

According to The Telegraph, the licensing hours will be extended on May 18 and 19. Prince Harry and Markle are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The latest extension was also welcomed by Bridgid Simmons, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association. “We are delighted with the government’s decision to extend licensing hours in the on-trade for the royal wedding. This will allow the nation to celebrate and raise a glass to Harry and Meghan in a responsible manner, whilst giving a timely boost to the great British beer and pub sector,” Simmons stated.

In January, The Guardian said that the pubs may stay open until 1 a.m. on May 18 and 19. The move may also be a welcome treat for football fans because Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding falls on the same day as the FA Cup final, which Prince William is expected to attend.

A spokesperson for the FA Cup said, “Saturday May 19 promises to be a wonderful day with such a special royal occasion being followed by English football’s showpiece event, the Emirates FA Cup final. With millions coming together to watch both events at home and around the world, it will be a day to celebrate.”

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson